Image credit: Google

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt

Love blossomed between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during the shooting of Brahmastra. The film has been in the making for more than four years, and now, there are even reports of them getting married soon. Ranbir and Alia made it official during Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. The two posed for the paparazzi at the wedding reception together. Now, their fans are eagerly waiting to hear the wedding bells. But, not just Ranbir and Alia, many other B-Town couples have fallen in love on set…