Image credit: Reddit/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Vastu home pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make for one of the most IT couples in Bollywood. Alia and Ranbir got married this year in April. And they were expecting a child together soon after their wedding. Alia moved into Ranbir Kapoor's home in Vastu where the wedding was held as well. And now, their little one will be raised (for the time being) in their lovely, classy and elegant abode as well. The Brahmastra duo's house in Vastu is all this classic yet at the same time modern. Let's check out the house of Ranbir and Alia.