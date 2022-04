Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon going to be Mr and Mrs. As they settle in matrimony, fans are quite inquisitive to know about everything related to the couple. On that note, here's the combined net worth of the two. As per reports, their combined net worth zooms past Rs 500 crore mark. While Alia Bhatt's net worth is said to be Rs 150 crore, Ranbir's net worth is rumoured to be more than Rs 330 crore. Scroll on to know more about Bollywood's celebrity couples and the money that have own!