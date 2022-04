Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's dreamy wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was a dreamy affair. The actors kept it simple and ditched the big-fat wedding drama. They invited only a handful of people and enjoyed their special day to the fullest. The pictures from inside the wedding venue have now made their way to the internet. As a sweet gesture, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posed with everyone including their staff members. However, Alia got trolled for the same as in a few pictures, her hair have gone a little haywire.