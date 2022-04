Image credit: Instagram/ Ami Patel/ ranbirkapooruniverse

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding unseen pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently the talk of the town. The two love birds finally tied the knot on 14 April 2022 in RK's Bandra home Vaastu amidst friends and family members. Y'all would have seen the wedding and Mehendi pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor that the Brahmastra actress shared on her Instagram handle tons of times already. However, we are here with some UNSEEN and LEAKED pictures from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies. Keep scrolling for some GROEGOUSNESs overload.