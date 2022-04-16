Best moments from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is all that any and everybody can be heard talking about of late, regardless if you're connected to Bollywood in some way or another or not. Finally, the grand day arrived as speculated before on 14th April, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walking down the aisle in a close-knit ceremony albeit one to remember for the ages. It was reportedly attended only by 28 people, most of which constituted family and a few very close friends. Nevertheless, it was a celebration of love worth remembering. So, if like us, you’re a big believe in the power of live, then why don’t we revisit the best moments from Ranbir and Alia’s marriage together? Check them out below: