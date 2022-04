Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's dreamy wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally settled in matrimony. Surrounded by the closest people, the Brahmastra stars exchanged wedding vows and got hitched for life. It was a very intimate affair, unlike the big Bollywood shaadis. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arranged for their wedding to take place at their Vastu residence. As the pictures from their wedding hit the internet, a lot of fans could not contain their excitement and declared it to be the dreamiest wedding they have ever seen. However, there were some who could not stop trolling the stars. From Alia's outfits to the theme of the wedding - Ranbir and Alia's wedding received some negative comments.