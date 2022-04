Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Ranbir Kapoor wrote a small promise note for all besties of Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor has always had the reputation of a ladies’ man. Alia Bhatt’s gal pals were thoroughly pampered by his love and affection during the wedding functions. Ranbir Kapoor wrote a small promise note for the girls who were part of the bride squad. Tanya Sagar who is a close friend of Alia Bhatt has shared some great moments on her Instagram handle. The pics look so cute. We can see a happy Ranbir Kapoor giving her a peck on the cheek. The couple made sure that every friend felt loved and welcome at the intimate party. Take a look at the pics…