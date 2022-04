Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani

It is time for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get hitched and all the Baaratis have already started arriving at the venue. Here is a picture of groom's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani who dressed up in gorgeous white and gold for bhai's shaadi. She teamed her attire with emerald jewelry and looked stunning!