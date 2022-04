Image credit: Instagram

Celebs who were absent at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding party

After their much-talked about wedding on April 14, the newly weds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt held a post-wedding party for their industry colleagues at Vastu apartment in Bandra where the couple tied the knot after 5 years of dating. However, the Bachchans, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir and Alia's costars gave the celebration a miss. Take a look.