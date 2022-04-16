Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to throw a party at Vaastu

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is all that any and everybody can be heard talking about of late, regardless if you're connected to Bollywood in some way or another or not. Finally, the grand day arrived as speculated before on 14th April, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walking down the aisle in a close-knit ceremony albeit one to remember for the ages. It was reportedly attended only by 28 people, most of which constituted family and a few very close friends. What’s more, we’re hearing that the couple may not hold a swanky reception as is usually norm these days after so-called close-knit celebrity weddings. Well, it seems to compensate for that the couple and their families will be throwing a grand house party at around 9 p.m., today, 16th April, at the Kapoor residence, Vastu, where Ranbir and his new bride, Alia, are currently made base along with the rest of their families. BollywoodLife has come to know a bit about the some of the prominent names on the expected guest list from a well-placed source. Check it out below: