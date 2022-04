Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi at mamu Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have invited only limited guests to their wedding which is taking place at RK House. Well, among all, the cutest baarati definitely is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little bundle of joy Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi. He arrived at the venue wearing cute pink kurta.