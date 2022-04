Image credit: Google

Pooja for Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been in the news for the past few days. Reportedly, the pre-wedding festivities kickstart today, and the couple will be tying the knot on 17th April. Many reports state that the pre-wedding festivities will start with a pooja today for Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor passed away on 30th April 2020 and he wanted Alia and Ranbir to get married. Recently, while talking to Times of India, filmmaker Subhash Ghai revealed that the couple is fulfilling Rishi Kapoor’s dream.