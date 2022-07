Image credit: Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s dreamy wedding took place at their house. It wasn’t a destination wedding; neither a grand reception was planned at a five star hotel. The wedding saw only close friends and family, but many celebs attended their wedding party which was also held at their house. The couple proved that if two people are in love they don’t need a romantic destination to have a dreamy wedding.