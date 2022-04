Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ditch honeymoon

Bollywood's one of the most loved couples Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai's Vaastu, Ranbir's home. And days after their wedding, Ranbir and Alia both have returned to work. While a couple of days ago, RK was snapped at the TSeries' office for work, Alia was spotted today at the Kalina airport. She is leaving to resume work on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in which Ranveer Singh is paired opposite her. The actress looked fresh and happy.