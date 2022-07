Ranbir Kapoor and his hatred for paparazzi few years ago

Ranbir Kapoor was never happy to be followed every time by the shutterbugs in the initial days of his career. He used to indirect show middle finger to the paparazzi to shoo them off. But today things have changed and he happily greets the papz and in fact he had called them Mama and Chacha after asked for an reaction on soon to becoming a father. All thanks to his wife Alia Bhatt for this change of behaviour?