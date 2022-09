Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Celebs arrive at Ranbir Kapoor's 40th birthday bash

After the roaring success of his recently released film Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is now celebrating his 40th birthday at his Bandra residence Vastu. To make the occasion a memorable one, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and others were seen arriving at the venue. Take a look.