Ranbir Kapoor slammed for calling wifey Alia Bhatt dal chawaal

Ranbir Kapoor was criticised online after his statement on calling Alia Bhatt dal chawaal. 2022 has been a significant year in my life. I got married, which is a beautiful thing for me. I said dialogue in my film that 'shaadi is dal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Life mein thoda bahut keema pav, tangdi kabab, hakka noodle bhi hona chahiye.'. But boss, after life's experience, I feel dal chawal is best. Alia is like added tadka in my life.