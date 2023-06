Ranbir Kapoor stuns with youthful looks as he is seen with Alia Bhatt

The hit couple of Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen at the airport. It looked like he came to receive her, or maybe they were headed somewhere for a short break. The actress welcomed home a baby girl in November 2022. Now, both of them have busy schedules. Alia Bhatt will soon start promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. Alia is joining him as Maa Sita. The casting has been getting mixed reactions. Also, we had a film like Adipurush that created so much controversy.