Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor on his special day:

Fans of the actor were seen waiting outside Vastu. The birthday boy was seen cutting cake, which his fans got for him. This is Ranbir's first birthday post he got married to his ladylove Alia on April 14. Also Read - Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan backed Karan Johar-Ayan Mukerji plan for added shoots to give the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer the best output [Exclusive]