Image credit: Google

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is a star kid, and many must have felt that it was quite easy for him to make a mark in Bollywood. But, do you even Ranbir was once rejected in an audition? Reportedly, Ranbir had auditioned for Mira Nair’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist, but he was rejected, and the movie went to Riz Ahmed. The movie would have marked Ranbir’s international debut.