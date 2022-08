Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher has always been one of the regulars at any kind of Tennis Grand Slam. Not just tennis, she has also played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra and made it to the National team selection, but instead opted for the badminton state championships. In her next film Ghoomer, she interestingly plays the role of a cricketer. Saiyami is also a professional sprinter and leaves any opportunity to participate in major sprinting events. Also Read - Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt impresses by singing Kesariya; fans are in awe of loverboy Ranbir Kapoor's reaction [WATCH VIDEO]