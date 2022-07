Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Ranbir Kapoor receives Alia Bhatt at the airport

Finally, the love birds and mom and dad-to-be, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were reunited as the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress returned to the bay after wrapping up Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone. Alia Bhatt was in for a surprise as Ranbir had already been waiting for her arrival at the airport. Just a couple of days ago, Alia Bhatt had slammed reports of Ranbir going to pick Alia from her shoot location. However, she was in for a pleasant surprise when she saw him in the car. While it was a merry reunion of two lovebirds and soon-to-be parents, it is sad to see Ranbir getting massive flak online. It's for his posture and his drunk look.