Ajay Devgn - RRR

Actor Ajay Devgn played the role of Alluri Venkatarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's period action film. In the film, Ajay was shown as the father of Alluri Sitaram Raju aka Ram Charan. The film starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. The film became the second-highest-grossing film of the year and also got nominated at the Golden Globes 2023. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's picture breastfeeding daughter Raha Kapoor goes viral on the internet [Fact check]