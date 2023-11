Animal star Ranbir Kapoor inks Raha's name on his collarbone

Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming new movie Animal across the country. He recently launched the Animal Trailer in Delhi and before that, he made an appearance on NKB's chat show Unstoppable with NBK. Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga joined the show as well. On Unstoppable with NBK, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he has got his daughter Raha's name inked on his collarbone and went on to flash it. Let's have a look at more celebs who flaunted their tattoos.