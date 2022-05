Image credit: Google.com

Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has always spoken about his drug addiction and we saw a glimpse of the same in his biopic film Sanju. The actor credited his father and said that he helped him get rid of the addiction. He said, I was in a dying condition and went to my father and told him that I need help and I am a drug addict. I was a lucky man that my father took me to the US where I stayed in a drug cure center for two years. In the first year, I used to think to myself, let's have one more smoke but I made a promise to myself that neither will I do drugs and nor will encourage its use.