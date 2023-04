Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4?

It is all about the big casting coups. Now, multi-starrer films are not uncommon. Be it cameos or two hero/heroine films - stars are willing to explore if a good script comes their way. So why not imagine and predict the combos that we would love to see on the big screen? Just like, imagine Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh appearing in Dhoom 4. Won't it be thrilling? If these two stars appear in a film together, it's guaranteed to do wonders at the box office given their star power. Here's looking at other such combos.