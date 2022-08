Ranveer Singh

Like Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh too made some comments on Koffee With Karan that he later regretted. He stated that he would have done a better job than Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey. Later, when he was shown the video again, he called himself 'arrogant'. He was quoted saying, 'I think in my first year I was very arrogant. In retrospect, that is not something I should have said. I regret saying that (I could have done Kaminey better than Shahid Kapoor).'