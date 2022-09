Who’s the next Bollywood superstar?

The three Khans along with a Devgn, Kumar and Roshan have ruled Bollywood now for more than 2 decades as the reigning superstars. However, all good things have to come to an end at some time or another. Keeping that in mind, whose next to take over the mantle of the film industry’s superstar after 5-6 years when at least 5 of the 6 of them would be at the fag end of leading-man status as they’re many stars among gen-Z Bollywood stars, but no one has quite grabbed the bull by the horns yet to be a bonafide superstar. Check out how they rank…