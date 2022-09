Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has become a hit. Fans are loving him and his superpowers. But did you know that the actor had a chance to be a part of Hollywood's Star Wars? It was in 2016 that the actor spoke about the same. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the actor revealed that he was asked to audition to be the second lead in Star Wars. He rejected the film as he was scared of auditioning. Ranbir Kapoor is not the only one who has rejected big Hollywood projects. Take a look.