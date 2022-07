Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly the most talented actor in Bollywood, but did you know that he was the first boy in his family o past class 10. yes. In his recent conversation he was asked about much did he score in class 10 to which he revealed 53.4 per cent and added, When my results came, my family was so happy that they kept a huge party for me. They had no expectations. I am the first boy in my family who passed his 10th exams. This information will definitely leave the fans shocked. While let's check out the educational qualification of other Kapoors.