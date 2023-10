Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi to begin shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana soon

And finally, there is some update about Ramayana, the most talked about and the most ambitious project of Dangal and Chhichore helmer Nitesh Tiwari. There has been a lot of buzz around the epic Ramayana retelling. Fans have been worried about movies being made on religious epics after the debacle of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush. And after a long time, fresh updates of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi along with Yash have surfaced. Ranbir will essay Lord Ram while Sai will step into the role of Sita Maa and Yash will play the antagonist Raavan in the epic retelling. Check out interesting updates about Ramayana here...