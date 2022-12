Sohail Khan

Everything that Bollywood celebrities do catches attention. Whether they are on sets or on a trip, stars are discussed always. The month of December is all about parties. It is Salman Khan's birthday month and every year there is a bash for him. This year, the party was held in Mumbai and many stars made their presence felt. From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonakshi Sinha - many stars were papped at the bash. Of course, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan were also there. Sohail posed with his kids but got trolled in return. Netizens believed that he was drunk while posing for shutterbugs and trolled him left, right and centre. Here's looking at other celebs who got trolled for their alleged 'drunken' looks.