Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal movie becomes a rage

Animal is the talk of the town. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and celebs. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has directed the movie. Animal has been receiving polarized responses from the fans. Some have slammed the misogynistic and toxic characters while some have praised the path-breaking performances of the celebs and others have enjoyed the movie because they found it to be a great cinematic experience.