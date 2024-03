Alia Bhatt's radiant glow on her birthday is unmissable

The diva was seen celebrating her birthday along with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and her family and friends. The happy glow on her face was unmissable. Alia looked beautiful as she kept her outfits cool and casual without going overboard. Also Read - Karan Johar reveals why he liked Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal despite all the misogyny glorification