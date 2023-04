Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known as the gossip queen in the tinsel town and knows about all the affairs' and inside talks, but it is said that she stalks people from her fake social media account. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill using a fake account to stalk Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Khan? Hawk-eyed netizen sparks off curiosity