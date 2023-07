Image credit: Viral Bhayani, Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor turns showstopper

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the hottest stars we have in the industry. He has them acting genes and good looks which makes him a heartthrob. The actor does not look married or a father to a daughter, Raha Kapoor. He recently walked the ramp for a fashion designer and left everyone cheering and hooting for him. Not just the audience at the fashion show, but his wife, Alia Bhatt and fans on social media are also showering the actor with love. He walked the ramp but exuded so much power.