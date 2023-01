Alia Bhatt

Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor is quite fond of photography and he loves clicking his ladylove in the most beautiful way. Alia has several times shared stunning pictures of hers which were clicked by her husband Mr. Kapoor. These pictures prove that camera lenses love Alia and she looks fab in Ranbir's lenses. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's party to Debina- Gurmeet Choudhary's performance at a bash; here's how stars celebrated New Year 2023 [Watch Video]