Image credit: Google

Ranbir Kapoor – Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra has been in the making for the past four years. The movie was slated to release in August 2019, but was postponed to Christmas 2019. The film didn’t even release on Christmas 2019, and it was pushed to Summer 2020. Later, the makers announced that the movie will release in December 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the movie was postponed again. There were multiple reports about the film releasing in 2021, but finally, now the makers have announced the movie will hit the big screens on 9th September 2022. Well, Brahmastra is not the only Ranbir Kapoor film that has faced delays.