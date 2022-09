These spaces of Bollywood celebs were beautifully designed and decorated by Gauri Khan

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is an interior designer and loves adding her oomph to every corner. She even renovated her husband's office and gave it a fabulous look. Did you know, Gauri Khan has decorated several Bollywood celebs' houses, vanity vans, and much more, From Ranbir Kapoor's luxe house, Alia Bhatt's vanity van to Jacqueline Fernandez's beautiful house and more; a look at the homes and vanity vans of these 5 stars which were designed by Gauri.