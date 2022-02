Ranbir Kapoor floors fans with fresh look at Toolsidas Junior screening

Ranbir Kapoor was seen at the screening of Toolsidas Junior. It is the last movie of his late uncle Rajiv Kapoor. He was the chachu of Ranbir Kapoor. From the Kapoor family we had Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra, Neela Devi, Kunal Kapoor and his kids at the screening. Fans were shocked to see how fresh and youthful Ranbir Kapoor looked at the event. They wondered if he was indeed going to turn 40 this year. He did not look a year older than 30. The actor is awaiting some big projects like Brahmastra and Shamshera. Check out how he dodged the marriage question to the media…