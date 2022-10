Sajid Khan accused of Me Too

Saloni Chopra opened up about being harassed by Sajid Khan. She got a job as an assistant director and revealed that Sajid would call her at odd hours and ask about her clothes, sex, etc. She also revealed witnessing a girl being abused after being asked to lift her skirt. She also called out Vikas Bahl. Sherlyn Chopra, Mandana Karimi and more women have come forward and accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment. Sherlyn recently revealed that the director asked her to rate his d*ck and that would want to retaliate by going in the house of Bigg Boss 16.