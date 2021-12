Image credit: Instagram

AbRam, Karan Johar, Yash, Roohi and others at Adira's birthday party

Rani Mukerji’s daughter, Adira Chopra, turned 6 years old yesterday. The actress had organised a birthday party for her daughter and it was attended by Karan Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie Kapoor and others. While we didn’t get to see a glimpse of the birthday girl, these star kids were clicked by the paps. Check out the pictures here…