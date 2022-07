Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. In her recent film Gehraiyaan, she pulled off quite a few kissing and intimate scenes. But it was during Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's release that she was quizzed about kissing her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Over this, the actress said that when stars perform intimate scenes, they do not think about whether the co-stars is an ex or not. She said, I think the fact that we are comfortable with each other whether it's intimate scenes, romantic scenes or angry scenes or action scenes. The fact remains that we are comfortable working with each other and that's why we signed the film. When you are doing scenes we don't think like ex-girlfriend or ex-boyfriend we are there as characters.'