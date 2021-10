Deadly duo

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor lit up social media with their pics as they went on the sets of Ranveer Singh’s The Big Picture. Both the girls opted for shimmering mini dresses for the TV show. Sara Ali Khan twinned with Ranveer Singh as she also wore a black and silver outfit. Ranveer was also in the same combination. While Sara was trolled for not being able to pose properly but she killed it here. Sara and Ranveer looked hot AF as they posed together. Fans liked their jodi in Simmba and we want to see the duo once again in a film. Take a look at the pics…