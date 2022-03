Madhuri Dixit

Now, this is unbeatable. Madhuri Dixit- The heartbeat of Bollywood too faced rejection and that do a ba one. In her interview, she recalled, Everyone goes through a phase where people discourage them. They get dejected, rejected, told that they are not heroine material or are very skinny, or anything else… I faced the same. People used to say that I don’t look like a heroine because I was a very young girl, from Maharashtrian roots, very petite. Everybody has those myths about what a heroine should look like. I am thankful to my mom who was like a force guiding me throughout. She was a superwoman. There was a time when someone said that I can’t be a leading lady and I was dejected, but my mom advised me to not listen to them, and keep working hard. She said it will happen at the right time. Eventually, even if someone criticised me, it was like water on a duck’s back. I used to take constructive criticism and used to work on it. Whatever I am a part of, I do it with sincerity and to the best of my ability.”