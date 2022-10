House of the Dragon desi version

House of the Dragon has hit all the right chords with the audience ever since releasing, with many Game of Thrones especially being satisfied for it washing away the bad memories of the last season of GoT. In India, too, the show is a big hit, so much so that there have been fans contemplating online about how House of Dragons would look like with a desi cast. Well, we’ve granted your wish with a bit of casting ourselves. Check it out below: