Ranveer Singh buys a quadruplex worth Rs. 119 crore

Yes, you read right! According to reports, Ranveer Singh and his dad Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani’s firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP has bought a quadruplex worth Rs. 119 crore in Bandra Bandstand area, Mumbai. It is said to be one of the most expensive deals for a residential unit in the country.