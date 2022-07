Hottest kissing scenes in Bollywood

From flowers and birds rubbing against each other to actual actors pressing their lip together – Bollywood has come a long way in how it portrays love and affection on screen. That being said kissing on screen can either look forced and cringe-worthy or sensuous and pleasurable just as Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan-Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif and these other Bollywood stars made it look. Let’s being with Aamir Khan who was the OG kissing hero before Emraan Hashmi came along, and who got things off the block with Karisma Kapoor in RajaHindustani…