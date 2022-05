Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now married. They recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony organised at their home. Well, as much as people talked about their dreamy wedding, their combined net worth has also left many in a tizzy. As per reports, their combined net worth zooms past Rs 500 crore mark. While Alia Bhatt's net worth is said to be Rs 150 crore, Ranbir's net worth is rumoured to be more than Rs 330 crore. Scroll on to know more about Bollywood's celebrity couples and the money that they own!